Bioplastic made from the Fish scales wins James Dyson Award

Most of the people tend to look at fish, and they think ‘eww.’ Lucy Hughes looked at bloody waste from the fish processing plant, and she was able to see an opportunity. During then, she was a student at the University of Sussex pursuing product design, and she was interested in being able to make use of the things people get to throw away. Therefore, she arranged to pay a visit to a fish processing plant, which was near the University, located on the UK’s southern coast. She came back a bit smelly, and she says that she had to clean her shoes, but she felt inspired after paying a visit to that factory.

After she tinkered with numerous fish parts, she was able to develop a plastic-like material that was made from the skin and scales. The plastic-like material is not only made from the waste, but it is also biodegradable. The material that she developed, by the name MarinaTex, has just been able to win this year’s James Dyson Award. The prize money award, $39,000, is usually awarded to a recent design or even engineering graduate who can develop a product, which solves a problem with ingenuity. Hughes, who is twenty-four years old, was able to emerge the winner from 1078 entrants from 28 countries.

Hughes was brought up in suburban London, and she was always loved to spend time near the ocean. As a promising designer, she was able to graduate this summer. She was still concerned by statistics such as 40% of the plastic produced for packaging gets to be used once and that by the year 2050, there will be excess plastic that is in the sea by weight more than the fish. She was interested in being able to develop something, which is sustainable, and she figured the sea itself was a perfect place to be able to start, given the fact that the University of Sussex is located outside the beach town of the Brighton.

She said that there is value in waste and that people should begin to look towards waste products rather than virgin materials if we possibly could. Once Hughes decided to work with the fish skin as well as scales, she started to search for a bidder that could be able to hold materials together. She always wanted to keep everything local so that she started experimenting with the seaweed as well as chitosan from the shellfish shells.

[wp-rss-aggregator]