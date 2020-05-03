NASA is all set for its new mission where it is coming up with a space rover on the moon’s surface. This rover is said to be the first robotic rover to land on the moon’s surface. The primary aim of this mission is to draw water from the moon’s surface by the year 2022.

The rover has been called by the name of ‘Volatiles Investigation Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER)’. This robotic rover is all set for the new mission implemented by NASA. The authority of NASA is predicting to make the mission successful with high hopes. If the mission makes it a successful one it will set a new dimension in the history of the space world. The mission will aid to accumulate water with the help of the mobile robot from the moon’s surface. It will also help in other volatiles from the moon. The mission will mainly focus on the south pole of the moon. This time around, the mobile robot would mirror another plan, NASA’s drive to get people on the moon in 2024.

By the end of 2022, NASA is planning to send a Water-Sniffing Rover to the Lunar South Pole , the program researcher with NASA’s Lunar Discovery and Exploration Program, said about NASA’s lunar program during a Committee meeting held in Washington, D.C., said: “We are intensely tucked away in the crossing point among science and investigation,”.

Researchers have affirmed the presence of sizable lumps of solidified water on the moon just over the previous decade. However, as it stands at the present time, in 1972, Apollo 17 was NASA’s last delicate and strategic landing to the moon. The organization has additionally just flown lunar rover intended to work with people, during the last three Apollo missions. These wanderers conveyed a few instruments however principally filled in as transportation gadgets for space explorers.

Specifically, the organization needs to collaborate with the Geological Survey of US to build up how to apply the wanderer’s nearby discoveries to orbital information about the remainder of the lunar surface, said by the directorate of the science mission by NASA.

Jenkins and Bailey, two of the members of NASA have affirmed that they are planning to launch Viper by the end of 2022!

