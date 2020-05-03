Drones Market 2019 by Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Statistics, Application, Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance LLC has recently added a report on Drones Market which provides a succinct analysis of the market size, revenue forecast, and the regional landscape of this industry. The report also highlights the major challenges and current growth strategies adopted by the prominent companies that are a part of the dynamic competitive spectrum of this business sphere.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of drone market. The report analyses the Drones Market By Drone Type (Rotary Wings Drones, Fixed Wings Drones and Hybrid Drones). The report analyses the drones market By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K, France, Russia, China, Australia & India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Customization of the Report

According to Analytics research cognizance report “Global Drones Market: Analysis By Type (Rotary Wing, Fixed Wing, Hybrid), By Application (Surveying, Agriculture, Mining, Construction, Entertainment, Others), End User (Military, Commercial, Consumer); By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K, France, Russia, China, Australia, India)”, the Drones market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 43% during 2019 – 2024.

Over the recent years, Drone market has been witnessing growth on account of several driving factors including growing prevalence of drones in commercial sector like agriculture, construction, etc. Moreover, there has been an increasing application of drones in surveying, aerial photography, oil and gas pipeline monitoring and similar infrastructure inspection etc. Moreover, favorable regulatory environment, increasing adoption for commercial applications coupled with growing investments by different venture capitalist in the UAV space which are encouraging technology start-ups to explore opportunities in new applications are some of the prominent factors fuelling the growth of market.

In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of drone type. By drone type, the military and defence combinations are predicted to hold their dominant position in the market, especially Israeli & Chinese drones are expected to give more options to the market. Amongst the regions, Americas accounts for the largest regional share in the global drone market in 2018.

The report titled “Global Drones Market: Analysis By Type (Rotary Wing, Fixed Wing, Hybrid), By Application (Surveying, Agriculture, Mining, Construction, Entertainment, Others), End User (Military, Commercial, Consumer); By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K, France, Russia, China, Australia, India)” has covered and analysed the potential of drone market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the drone market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe along with drone sales forecast analysis.

Scope of the Report

Global Drones Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Drones Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Drone Type – Rotary Wings Drones, Fixed Wings Drones & Hybrid Drones

Analysis By Application – Surveying, Agriculture, Mining, Construction, Entertainment, Others

Regional Drones Market –Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Drones Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Drone Type – Rotary Wings Drones, Fixed Wings Drones & Hybrid Drones

Analysis By Application – Surveying, Agriculture, Mining, Construction, Entertainment, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, U.K, France, Russia, Australia, China & India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Drones Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Drone Type – Rotary Wings Drones, Fixed Wings Drones & Hybrid Drones

Analysis By Application – Surveying, Agriculture, Mining, Construction, Entertainment, Others

Other Report Highlights

Product Sales Forecast.

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends.

Porter Five Forces Analysis.

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis – AeroVironment, Lockheed Martin, SZ DJI, Parrot SA, YUNEEC, Autel Robotics, Insitu inc., Aeryon Labs, Delair, Nothrop Grupman, Krossblade.

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Strategic Recommendation

3.1. Focus on Technical Advancements

3.2. Focus on Asia Pacific

Chapter Four: Drones: Product Outlook

Chapter Five: Drones: Growth and Forecast

5.1. By Value (2012-2022)

Chapter Six: Drones Market: Segmental Analysis

6.1. Drones, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1. Drones Market Size, By Type, 2016 (%)

6.1.2. Drones Market Size, By Type, 2022 (%)

6.2. Reusable Drones Market: Growth and Forecast

6.2.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.3. Disposable Drones Market: Growth and Forecast

6.3.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.4. Drones Market Size, By Filter Type: Breakdown (%)

6.4.1. Drones Market Size, By Filter Type, 2016 (%)

6.4.2. Drones Market Size, By Filter Type,2022 (%)

6.5. N95 Drones Market: Growth and Forecast

6.5.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.6. N99 Drones Market: Growth and Forecast

6.6.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.7. Others Drones Market: Growth and Forecast

6.7.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.8. Drones Market Size, By Distribution Channel: Breakdown (%)

6.8.1. Drones Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2016 (%)

6.8.2. Drones Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2022 (%)

6.9. Global Online Distribution Drones Market

6.9.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.10. Global Offline Distribution Drones Market

6.10.1. By Value (2012-2022)

Chapter Seven: Global Market: Regional Analysis

7.1. Global Market: Regional Breakdown

7.1.1. By Value, In Percentage (2016)

7.1.2. By Value, In Percentage (2016)

