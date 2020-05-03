Electric Knife Gate Valve Market Size, Growth, Emerging-Technologies, Opportunities, Systems-Applications, 2019 Trends, Company-Profiles, Advancements, Research-Report & Forecast-2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Electric Knife Gate Valve Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Knife gate valve is linear shut off valves that are light weight with compact construction. Valves are available as manual with hand-wheel, or can be automated with pneumatic cylinder actuator for remote operation. The arc shape of the gate of knife gate valve is signed to be particularly suitable for cutting off fluid containing fiber or suspended particles, so the knife gate valves are ideal for many applications in the process industries of pulp & paper, wastewater treatment, mining, sugar making and chemical processing.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Electric Knife Gate Valve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Electric Knife Gate Valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Orbinox

DeZURIK

Emerson (Pentair Valves & Controls)

VAG

Bray International

Flowrox

AVK

Weir

Stafsjo Valves

Velan

ERHARD

CYL

Red Valve

Tecofi

ITT

SISTAG (WEY Valve)

Davis Valve

Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technolog

GEFA Processtechnik

Trueline Valve Corporation

SUPERO SEIKI

Chuan Chuan Metal Valves

Tianjin Exxon Valve

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Full-automatic

Semi-automatic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pulp and Paper

Wastewater Treatment

Oil and Gas

Mining

Power

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Knife Gate Valve product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Knife Gate Valve, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Knife Gate Valve in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Electric Knife Gate Valve competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electric Knife Gate Valve breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Electric Knife Gate Valve market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Knife Gate Valve sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

