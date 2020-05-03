European-Russian Space Team ExoMars Rush to Improve Parachutes Before Looming 2020 Deadline 

As it is well known, mishaps are inevitable. However, mishaps in space missions are discouraged due to potential loss in investments and lives being at risk. For this reason mistakes in life-hunting missions on Mars are a huge problem.

With the recent surge in Spacerace, America and Russia have liaised to dispatch a rover to Mars. The rover rightly named Rosalind Franklin is expected to be ready by July 2020. Rosalind will be presumed to be integrated with a stationary lander called Kozachok by that same time

The 2020 space landing mission is said to be the second part of an already existent ExoMars program. The program initially had the Trace Glass Orbiter (TGO) launched in 2016 together with a Schiaparelli landing demonstrator in operation. The Schiaparelli crashed owing to an overload of data on the landing demonstrators’ computer. However, engineers and designers at the ExoMars program are currently experiencing challenges with the much-awaited 2020 landing gear, particularly launching the landing parachutes. Regardless, the TGO was successful and is currently in orbit

2020’s ExoMars operation will depend on two massive parachutes to aid in slowing it down from entry in the Red Planet’s atmosphere. These parachutes will be quite large, with a primary 15-meter parachute and a 35-meter secondary parachute, both sporting their own pilot parachutes to aid their deployment on entry. In an attempt to test the parachute, both of them sustained damage and failed to deploy.

With the upcoming 2020 deadline, the ExoMars team is at a rush to finish an approved mission or reschedule their next launch to 2022. The team plans to retest the large parachute ta the end of 2019 and the larger secondary one by the beginning of 2020. If all goes well, they expect to be done by May 2020, in time for the launch window. Using data from previous, the engineers will be able to develop a better design for parachutes in upcoming launches

The European Space Agency is also conferring with NASA engineers who have had previous successful landing on Mars in the last decade. this will also give them an opportunity to the ExoMars team to utilize NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab situated in Pasadena, California. This will presumably help to test the design improvements before the coming high altitude drop test scheduled to be undertaken in 2020 spring.

ESA officials confirmed working on the parachutes in order to meet the mission launch window from 26th July to 11th August. With his completion, the team will integrate the approved parachute system into the 2020 mission launch. If the ED’S miss the available launch window, they will inevitably be forced to wait for 2022’s February launch window due to planetary alignment that occurs once every 26months

With the completion of the parachutes on time ExoMars expects it’s rover to touchdown on Mars in February 2021. In Oxia Plain, a region likely to contain water on Mars.

The Rover will search for the existence of life-like or previously dead organisms at a range of 2meters and under the ground. NASA too has a scheduled launch in the 2022 window even though it hasn’t got a name for its program.

