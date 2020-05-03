Global AISG Connector Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global AISG Connector market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global AISG Connector market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

AISG connectors are screw coupling connectors that are designed according to the specifications created by AISG (Antenna Interface Standards Group). AISG connectors are mostly seen with 8 contacts and employed in BTS, TMA, RET devices and control cables. Based on the open specifications by AISG, those connectors are widely implemented in industrial controls, data processing, medical devices, telecommunication network and marine applications.

We believe the major reason for the lack of growth is related to economic problems in Europe and the fact that the growth in global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is lower than historical norms. Most believe we will remain in a slow growth environment in the electronic industry until the US GDP starts to improve. Besides, as a very important spot of AISG connector technology, Japan is close to slopping into recession.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global AISG Connector Market

In 2019, the global AISG Connector market size was US$ 1013.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1072.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2026.

Global AISG Connector Scope and Market Size

AISG Connector market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AISG Connector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the AISG Connector market is segmented into Plug AISG Connector, Socket AISG Connector, etc.

Segment by Application, the AISG Connector market is segmented into Control Cables, RET, TMA, Smart Bias – T, Signal Splitler, Lightning Protection, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The AISG Connector market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the AISG Connector market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and AISG Connector Market Share Analysis

AISG Connector market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in AISG Connector business, the date to enter into the AISG Connector market, AISG Connector product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Amphenol, Rosenberger, CommScope, DDK, L-com, Shireen, Lumberg, Gemintek, SYSKIM, Recodeal, Superlink, XAHohor, SomeFly Technologies, Zeeteq, etc.

