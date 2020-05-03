Global Automotive Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Automotive Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Automotive Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In this report, automotive software is a kind of software which is mainly used in the automotive and aftermarket sales. The automotive software can help companies and distributors to increase sales and margins, make smarter and faster inventory decisions and reduce returns etc.

In this report, automotive software contains Dealer Management System (DMS), F&I Solution, Electronic Vehicle Registration, Inventory solutions, Digital Marketing Solution and other software.

Automotive software market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, automotive software market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, there are many companies in the market.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for automotive software product is growing. USA occupies about 60% market share, Asia market is growing in recent years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Software Market

In 2019, the global Automotive Software market size was US$ 10590 million and it is expected to reach US$ 20920 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Automotive Software Scope and Market Size

Automotive Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Automotive Software market is segmented into Dealer Management System, F&I Solution, Electronic Vehicle Registration, Inventory Solutions, Digital Marketing Solution, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Automotive Software market is segmented into Manufacturer Retail Store, Automotive Dealer, Automotive Repair Store, Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Automotive Software market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Automotive Software market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Software Market Share Analysis

Automotive Software market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Automotive Software business, the date to enter into the Automotive Software market, Automotive Software product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include CDK Global, Cox Automotive, Reynolds and Reynolds, Dealertrack, Dominion Enterprise, Wipro Limited, Infomedia, TitleTec, Epicor, Auto – IT, MAM Software, Internet Brands, NEC, ARI, Auto/Mate, RouteOne, WHI Solutions, Yonyou, Shenzhen Lianyou, Kingdee, Qiming Information, Checking – On – Tech, Guangzhou Surpass, Shoujia Software, etc.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

CDK Global

Cox Automotive

Reynolds and Reynolds

Dealertrack

Dominion Enterprise

Wipro Limited

Infomedia

TitleTec

Epicor

Auto – IT

MAM Software

Internet Brands

NEC

ARI

Auto/Mate

RouteOne

WHI Solutions

Yonyou

Shenzhen Lianyou

Kingdee

Qiming Information

Checking – On – Tech

Guangzhou Surpass

Shoujia Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dealer Management System

F&I Solution

Electronic Vehicle Registration

Inventory Solutions

Digital Marketing Solution

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturer Retail Store

Automotive Dealer

Automotive Repair Store

Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

