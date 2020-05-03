In this report, the Global Capsule Endoscopy market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Capsule Endoscopy market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-capsule-endoscopy-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026



Capsule Endoscopy uses a swallowed video capsule to take photographs of the inside of the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine. For capsule endoscopy, the intestines are first cleared of residual food and bacterial debris with the use of laxatives or purges very similar to the laxatives and purges used before colonoscopy.

The capsule contains one or two video chips (cameras), a light bulb, a battery, and a radio transmitter. As the capsule travels through the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine, it takes photographs rapidly. The photographs are transmitted by the radio transmitter to a small receiver that is worn on the waist of the patient who is undergoing the capsule endoscopy.

Middle East is the largest supplier of Capsule Endoscopy, with production market share over 60%, while the sales market share is only 6%. That is to say, there are a large number of exports in Middle East.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Capsule Endoscopy Market

In 2019, the global Capsule Endoscopy market size was US$ 196.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 338 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Capsule Endoscopy Scope and Market Size

Capsule Endoscopy market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Capsule Endoscopy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Capsule Endoscopy market is segmented into CMOS Photosensitive Chip, CCD Photosensitive Chip, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Capsule Endoscopy market is segmented into For Small Intestine, For Visualization of the Colon, For Stomach, Other(For Esophagus, etc.), etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Capsule Endoscopy market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Capsule Endoscopy market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Capsule Endoscopy Market Share Analysis

Capsule Endoscopy market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Capsule Endoscopy business, the date to enter into the Capsule Endoscopy market, Capsule Endoscopy product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Given Imaging, Olympus, RF, CapsoVision, IntroMedic, Jinshan Science & Technology, etc.

This report focuses on the global Capsule Endoscopy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Capsule Endoscopy development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Given Imaging

Olympus

RF

CapsoVision

IntroMedic

Jinshan Science & Technology

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CMOS Photosensitive Chip

CCD Photosensitive Chip

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

For Small Intestine

For Visualization of the Colon

For Stomach

Other(For Esophagus, etc.)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Capsule Endoscopy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Capsule Endoscopy development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Capsule Endoscopy are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-capsule-endoscopy-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Capsule Endoscopy market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Capsule Endoscopy markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Capsule Endoscopy market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Capsule Endoscopy market

Challenges to market growth for Global Capsule Endoscopy manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Capsule Endoscopy Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com

[wp-rss-aggregator]