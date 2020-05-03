Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) and Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) and Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs) market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) and Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) are tumor cells that detach from the primary tumor and travel in the bloodstream, spreading from the original tumor to other locations, leading to cancer metastasis. These cells exist in peripheral blood of cancer patients and detection of CTCs can help to determine the process of metastasis. In contrast with other blood cells, the number of CTCs is very rare in blood which makes them difficult to detect.

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) are cancer cells that have all the classical properties of normal stem cells. Specifically, they are able to both give rise to more copies of themselves and to give rise to all cell types found in the cancer.

According to the research, the most potential market in the main countries of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and cancer stem cells (CSCs) industry is China, determined by the rising level of medical care. Besides, South America, Asia-Pacific should also be focused by the investors. They are the potential consumers of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and cancer stem cells (CSCs).

Segment by Type, the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) and Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs) market is segmented into CellSearch, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) and Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs) market is segmented into Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment, Prostate Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment, Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment, Lung Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment, Other Cancers Diagnosis and Treatment, etc.

The major vendors include Janssen, Qiagen, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, ApoCell, Biofluidica, Clearbridge Biomedics, CytoTrack, Celsee, Fluxion, Gilupi, Cynvenio, On-chip, YZY Bio, BioView, Fluidigm, Ikonisys, AdnaGen, IVDiagnostics, Miltenyi Biotec, ScreenCell, Silicon Biosystems, etc.

