Global Dense Wave Division Multiplexing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Dense Wave Division Multiplexing market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026.

Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) is an optical multiplexing technology used to increase bandwidth over existing fiber networks. DWDM works by combining and transmitting multiple signals simultaneously at different wavelengths on the same fiber. The technology creates multiple virtual fibers, thus multiplying the capacity of the physical medium.

Over the last decade, fiber optic cables have been installed by carriers as the backbone of their interoffice networks, becoming the mainstay of the telecommunications infrastructure. Using time division multiplexing (TDM) technology, carriers now routinely transmit information at 2.4 Gb/s on a single fiber, with some deploying equipment that quadruples that rate to 10Gb/s. The revolution in high bandwidth applications and the explosive growth of the Internet, however, have created capacity demands that exceed traditional TDM limits. As a result, the once seemingly inexhaustible bandwidth promised by the deployment of optical fiber in the 1980s is being exhausted. To meet growing demands for bandwidth, a technology called Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) has been developed that multiplies the capacity of a single fiber. DWDM systems being deployed today can reach to a throughput of 100 Gb/s. This cutting edge technology—when combined with network management systems and add-drop multiplexers—enables carriers to adopt optically-based transmission networks that will meet the next generation of bandwidth demand at a significantly lower cost than installing new fiber.

The global sales of Dense Wave Division Multiplexing increased from 128074 Units in 2012 to 1059976.939 Units in 2022, with a CAGR of 23.53%.

In 2019, the global Dense Wave Division Multiplexing market size was US$ 11290 million and it is expected to reach US$ 23470 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2026.

Dense Wave Division Multiplexing market is segmented by Type, and by Application.

Segment by Type, the Dense Wave Division Multiplexing market is segmented into 40G, 100G, 400G, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Dense Wave Division Multiplexing market is segmented into Communication Serevice & Network Operators, Enterprises, Military & Government, Others, etc.

The Dense Wave Division Multiplexing market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Dense Wave Division Multiplexing market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Dense Wave Division Multiplexing market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors.

The major vendors include Huawei, Adva Optical, Infinera, Cisco, Nokia, Ciena, Fujitsu, NEC, ZTE Corp, Mitsubishi Electric, Evertz, Ariatech, Corning, Fiberail, Huihong Technologies, etc.

This report focuses on the global Dense Wave Division Multiplexing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Huawei

Adva Optical

Infinera

Cisco

Nokia

Ciena

Fujitsu

NEC

ZTE Corp

Mitsubishi Electric

Evertz

Ariatech

Corning

Fiberail

Huihong Technologies

