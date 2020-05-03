Global DNA Forensic Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global DNA Forensic market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global DNA Forensic market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

DNA forensics is a branch of forensic science that focuses on the use of genetic material in criminal investigation to answer questions pertaining to legal situations, including criminal and civil cases.

The DNA forensics market will continue to be led by the sectors with applications in legal, law enforcement and biodefense environments. Gradually, the balance should shift; as therapeutics derived from forensics origins or incorporated into pharmacogenomic medicines assert a more dominant value in a1.5 billion USD market by 2015. The worldwide will increase to 4.5 billion in 2021.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global DNA Forensic Market

In 2019, the global DNA Forensic market size was US$ 3117 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9871.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 17.7% during 2021-2026.

Global DNA Forensic Scope and Market Size

DNA Forensic market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DNA Forensic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the DNA Forensic market is segmented into Equipment, Supplies, etc.

Segment by Application, the DNA Forensic market is segmented into Law Enforcement, Biodefense, Healthcare, Physical Security, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The DNA Forensic market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the DNA Forensic market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and DNA Forensic Market Share Analysis

DNA Forensic market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in DNA Forensic business, the date to enter into the DNA Forensic market, DNA Forensic product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Laboratory Corporation, Promega, GE Healthcare, QIAGEN, LGC Forensics, Morpho (Safran), NEC, ZyGEM, Applied DNA Sciences Inc, etc.

This report focuses on the global DNA Forensic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DNA Forensic development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Laboratory Corporation

Promega

GE Healthcare

QIAGEN

LGC Forensics

Morpho (Safran)

NEC

ZyGEM

Applied DNA Sciences Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Equipment

Supplies

Market segment by Application, split into

Law Enforcement

Biodefense

Healthcare

Physical Security

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global DNA Forensic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the DNA Forensic development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of DNA Forensic are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

