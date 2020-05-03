Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Propulsion System market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Electric Propulsion System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electric Propulsion (EP) is a class of space propulsion which makes use of electrical power to accelerate a propellant by different possible electrical and/or magnetic means.

An electrically powered spacecraft propulsion system uses electrical energy to change the velocity of a spacecraft. Most of these kinds of spacecraft propulsion systems work by electrically expelling propellant at high speed.

Worldwide, there are a little electric propulsion system manufacturers; and there is growing number of enterprises are entering the market attracted by the market potential. Aerospace Corporation, SITAEL and Bellatrix Aerospace are the top there manufacturers of electric propulsion system in the market currently; they account more than half of the market total production volume of electric propulsion system.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Propulsion System Market

In 2019, the global Electric Propulsion System market size was US$ 260 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1073.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 22.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Propulsion System Scope and Market Size

Electric Propulsion System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Propulsion System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electric Propulsion System market is segmented into Gridded Ion Engine (GIE), Hall Effect Thruster (HET), High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT), Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT), Other, etc.

Segment by Application, the Electric Propulsion System market is segmented into Nano Satellite, Microsatellite, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Electric Propulsion System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electric Propulsion System market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Electric Propulsion System Market Share Analysis

Electric Propulsion System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Electric Propulsion System business, the date to enter into the Electric Propulsion System market, Electric Propulsion System product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Aerospace Corporation, SITAEL, Bellatrix Aerospace, Busek Co. Inc., Accion Systems Inc., etc.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Propulsion System are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

