Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) is a non-invasive treatment of kidney stones (urinary calculus) and biliary calculi (stones in the gallbladder or in the liver) using an acoustic pulse. It is also reported to be used for salivary stones and pancreatic stones. It is mainly used in hospital.

ESWL machine is one of the fastest growing directions in the field of large-scale medical equipment. ESWL machine industry has maintained a rapid growth rate. Currently, ESWL machine market has a certain potential in Europe, USA and China. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, China’s ESWL machine industry maintains a rapid growth.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) Market

In 2019, the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) market size was US$ 495.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 597.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) Scope and Market Size

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) market is segmented into Fluid-electric extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, Electromagnetic extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, Piezoelectric, etc.

Segment by Application, the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) market is segmented into Kidney stone, Biliary calculi, Salivary stones, Pancreatic stones, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) Market Share Analysis

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) business, the date to enter into the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) market, Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include STORZ, EMD, US, Allengers, Edaptms, MTS, Jena medtech, Direx-Initia, MS Westfalia, Medispec, Siemens, WIKKON, Sody, Dornier, Richard Wolf, Hyde, Haibin, Comermy Nanyang, Gemss, Elmed, etc.

This report focuses on the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

