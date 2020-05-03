Global Managed File Transfer Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Managed File Transfer Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Managed File Transfer Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Managed file transfer (MFT) is a type of software used to provide secure internal, external and ad-hoc data transfers through a network. MFT products are built using the FTP network protocol. However, because federal regulations require that MFT products meet strict regulatory compliance standards, they include mechanisms to ensure a higher level of security and help keep information private.

In the market, Managed File Transfer Software are various. According to the different demand objects, long and short sales channels are all flourishing.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Managed File Transfer Software Market

In 2019, the global Managed File Transfer Software market size was US$ 1118.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1601.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Managed File Transfer Software Scope and Market Size

Managed File Transfer Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Managed File Transfer Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Managed File Transfer Software market is segmented into System-centric File Transfer, People-centric File Transfer, Extreme File Transfer, etc.

Segment by Application, the Managed File Transfer Software market is segmented into BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Manufacturing, Telecommunication, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Managed File Transfer Software market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Managed File Transfer Software market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Managed File Transfer Software Market Share Analysis

Managed File Transfer Software market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Managed File Transfer Software business, the date to enter into the Managed File Transfer Software market, Managed File Transfer Software product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include IBM, Axway, Saison Information Systems, OpenText(Hightail), Broadcom, Accellion, GlobalSCAPE, Primeur, Signiant, Ipswitch, Micro Focus, TIBCO, Attunity, SSH (Tectia), etc.

This report focuses on the global Managed File Transfer Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed File Transfer Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

