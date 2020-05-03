Global Milk Powder Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Milk Powder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Milk Powder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Milk powder is a manufactured dairy product made, which is nutritious and healthy food used as a replacement of fresh milk.

The production of milk powder increased from 6507 K MT in 2011 to 7567 K MT in 2015, with a CARG of 3.84 %.The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in Europe, North America, Oceania and China. Fonterra is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production reached 1332 K MT in 2015.Oceania is the largest production region in the world, which occupied 28.70 % share in 2015. The manufacture shares of Europe, North America and China were 26.24%, 16.06%, 28.70% and 10.03%.The consumption shares of Europe, North America, Oceania and China were 18.03%, 12.76%, and 10.20%. Oceania is the main export region and the export volume reached 1417 KMT in 2015.

The global Milk Powder market is valued at 19020 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 21880 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Milk Powder volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Milk Powder market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Milk Powder market is segmented into

Skim Milk Powder

Whole Milk Powder

Segment by Application

Infant Formula Milk Powder

Adult Formula Milk Powder

Confectionery

Others

Global Milk Powder Market: Regional Analysis

The Milk Powder market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Milk Powder market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Milk Powder Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Milk Powder market include:

Danone

Nestle

FrieslandCampina

Arla

Vreugdenhil Dairy

Alpen Dairies

California Dairies

DFA

Lactalis

Land O’Lakes

Fonterra

Westland

Tatura

Burra Foods

MG

Ausino

Yili

Mengniu

Feihe

Wondersun

