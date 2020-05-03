In this report, the Global Online K-12 Education market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Online K-12 Education market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-online-k-12-education-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026



K-12 (kindergarten through 12th grade) is the term commonly used for talking about a person’s first 13 years of schooling before entering university. It also refers to the Elementary and Secondary education. Elementary education starts at the age of five or six. Secondary education is for children aged 12 to 18. Secondary school generally takes place in a high school, which is often divided into junior and senior high. Junior high is for those aged 12 to 15 and senior high for students aged 15 to 18.

Online education is quite different from the traditional concept of education, which involves a school building, a classroom with rows of desks, and a teacher standing next to a chalkboard. Online education offers students more one-on-one time with their instructors. And, most K-12 online programs are inexpensive or even tuition-free.

The cumulative primary and secondary education process in the United States is known as K-12 education. To improve the educational outcomes, many school districts and states in the US are turning to online learning. With the new millennium, online learning at K-12 level has grown from an experiment to a movement. Different types of online education programs are being implemented in the US, such as state virtual schools, charter schools2, multidistrict programs, single district programs, programs run by universities, blended programs, private schools, and consortium based programs to name some of the most common program types. Following the developments in the United States, the availability and popularity of online education in Europe are on the rise.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Online K-12 Education Market

In 2019, the global Online K-12 Education market size was US$ 110540 million and it is expected to reach US$ 592440 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 26.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Online K-12 Education Scope and Market Size

Online K-12 Education market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online K-12 Education market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Online K-12 Education market is segmented into Traditional, Web Facilitated, Blended/Hybrid, Online, etc.

Segment by Application, the Online K-12 Education market is segmented into Teacher, Student, Parents, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Online K-12 Education market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Online K-12 Education market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Online K-12 Education Market Share Analysis

Online K-12 Education market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Online K-12 Education business, the date to enter into the Online K-12 Education market, Online K-12 Education product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include K12 Inc, Pearson, White Hat Management, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co.K, Bettermarks, Scoyo, Languagenut, Beness Holding, Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology, XUEDA, XRS, AMBO, CDEL, Ifdoo, YINGDING, YY Inc., etc.

This report focuses on the global Online K-12 Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online K-12 Education development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

K12 Inc

Pearson

White Hat Management

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co.K

Bettermarks

Scoyo

Languagenut

Beness Holding, Inc

New Oriental Education & Technology

XUEDA

XRS

AMBO

CDEL

Ifdoo

YINGDING

YY Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traditional

Web Facilitated

Blended/Hybrid

Online

Market segment by Application, split into

Teacher

Student

Parents

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online K-12 Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online K-12 Education development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online K-12 Education are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-online-k-12-education-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com

[wp-rss-aggregator]