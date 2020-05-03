Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Power Over Ethernet Device market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Power Over Ethernet Device market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

PoE (Power over Ethernet) describes any of several standardized or ad-hoc systems which pass electrical power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electrical power to devices such as wireless access points or IP cameras. Unlike standards such as Universal Serial Bus which also power devices over the data cables, PoE allows long cable lengths. Power may be carried on the same conductors as the data, or it may be carried on dedicated conductors in the same cable.

PoE Network Switches (Power sourcing equipment) is a device such as a switch that provides (or sources) power on the Ethernet cable. The maximum allowed continuous Shipment power per cable in IEEE 802.3af is 15.40 W. A later specification, IEEE 802.3at, offers 25.50 W.

When the device is a switch, it is commonly called an endspan (although IEEE 802.3af refers to it as endpoint). Otherwise, if it’s an intermediary device between a non-PoE capable switch and a PoE device, it’s called a midspan. An external PoE injector is a midspan device.

We made a series of functional calculation and deduced the past 5 year’s data with scientific model. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of Power Over Ethernet Device market can be 2651.99 M USD by 2022. The CAGR of Power Over Ethernet Device is 2.27% from 2017 to 2022.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market

In 2019, the global Power Over Ethernet Device market size was US$ 2469.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2841.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Power Over Ethernet Device Scope and Market Size

Power Over Ethernet Device market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Over Ethernet Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Power Over Ethernet Device market is segmented into Power Over Ethernet Switch, Power Over Ethernet IP Phone, etc.

Segment by Application, the Power Over Ethernet Device market is segmented into Enterprise, Government, School, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Power Over Ethernet Device market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Power Over Ethernet Device market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Power Over Ethernet Device Market Share Analysis

Power Over Ethernet Device market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Power Over Ethernet Device business, the date to enter into the Power Over Ethernet Device market, Power Over Ethernet Device product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Cisco, Avaya, HP, Dell, Brocade, Alcatel-Lucent, Netgear, Juniper, D-Link, Extreme, Adtran, Alaxala, Huawei and ZTE, etc.

This report focuses on the global Power Over Ethernet Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Power Over Ethernet Device development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

