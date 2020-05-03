Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Residential robotic vacuum cleaner is an autonomous cleaner that can be programed with the press of a button or operated by a remote. They can vacuum under beds, tables, and chairs and along baseboards and corners more easily.

Currently, the residential robotic vacuum cleaner on the market are mainly disc-shaped, it can be very convenient to shuttle the narrow space under the sofa and so on. In addition, there are advantages of low power, low noise, and can automatically sweeping, recharge, can be timed to clean, no care, save time and energy compared with traditional vacuum cleaner.

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner industry had an explosive growth in recent years.Many family choose the residential robotic vacuum cleaner to clean their house.The reduced time for household activities is increasing the adoption of residential robotic vacuum cleaners by the end-users for replacing their physical household works such as cleaning and mopping.

The major vendors include iRobot, Ecovacs, Neato Robotics, Infinuvo(Metapo), LG, Samsung, Yujin Robot, Mamirobot, Moneual, Proscenic, Philips, Panasonic, etc.

