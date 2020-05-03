Global Ribbon Fiber Optic cable Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The ribbon fiber optic cable refers to arrange the fiber into a flat ribbon fiber bundle as the basic unit. The bared fiber inside the ribbon fiber optic cable is arranged into a row and fixed band according to the color sequence.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 46% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest revenue area of valves, also the leader in the whole Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable industry.

Second, the sales of Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable increased from 24.59 million Fiber-Km in 2013 to 40.42 million Fiber-Km in 2017 with an average growth rate of 13.25%.

Third, China occupied 38.92% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by United States and Europe, which respectively account for around 16.87% and 16.14% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 7~9%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable.

In 2019, the global Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market size was US$ 1172.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2034.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.

Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market is segmented into Single-Mode, Multi- Mode, etc.

Segment by Application, the Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market is segmented into Long-Distance Communication, FTTx, Local Mobile Metro Network, Other Local Access Network, CATV, Others, etc.

The Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Ribbon Fiber Optic cable business, the date to enter into the Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market, Ribbon Fiber Optic cable product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Corning, Prysmian, CommScope, OFS（Furukawa）, Sterlite Tech, Sumitomo, Nexans, YOFC, etc.

Corning

Prysmian

CommScope

OFS（Furukawa）

Sterlite Tech

Sumitomo

Nexans

YOFC

