Global Stored Product Pest Control Market Research Report 2020

Facilities that process, store, or sell grains and dried goods are at risk for infestation by stored product insects. These pests can rapidly move throughout a facility to attack dried, stored foods in grocery stores, warehouses, and processing facilities, destroying the products. In addition, some stored product insects create cocoons and webbing that can clog machinery and lead to costly downtime.Pest management is a key component of healthy living, food safety and sanitation programs.Rice elephant, saw grain thief, gluten, big grain thief, quaint pirate, longhorn pirate, wheat moth, Indian moth, pink moth, etc., are the main pests in the majority of grain production areas.

Aluminium Phosphide (AlP) is used as a rodenticide, insecticide, and fumigant for stored cereal grains. It is used to kill small verminous mammals such as moles and rodents.

Aluminium Phosphide (AlP) is used as both a fumigant and an oral pesticide. As a rodenticide, aluminium phosphide pellets are provided as a mixture with food for consumption by the rodents. The acid in the digestive system of the rodent reacts with the phosphide to generate the toxic phosphine gas.

Aluminium phosphide reacts with water or acids to release phosphine:

AlP + 3 H2O → Al(OH)3 + PH3

AlP + 3 H+ → Al3+ + PH3

There are many manufacturers in the world. We mainly analysis Detia-Degesch, UPL Group, Shenyang Fengshou, Jining Shengcheng, Jining Yimin, Jining Yongfeng, Bayer, BASF, Nufarmetc. In the world wide, pest control manufactures mainly distribute in North America, APAC and Europe. Stored Product Pest Control are mainly divided into aluminum phosphide and magnesium phosphide, which are mainly used for pest control of cereals, vegetables and fruits. Due to the toxicity of metal phosphates, many companies devote themselves to developing new products.

The global Stored Product Pest Control market is valued at 361.5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 521.1 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Stored Product Pest Control volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stored Product Pest Control market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Stored Product Pest Control market is segmented into

Aluminium Phosphide

Magnesium Phosphide

Others

Segment by Application

Grain

Vegetable and Fruit

Others

Global Stored Product Pest Control Market: Regional Analysis

The Stored Product Pest Control market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Stored Product Pest Control market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Stored Product Pest Control Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Stored Product Pest Control market include:

Detia-Degesch

UPL Group

Shenyang Fengshou

Jining Shengcheng

Jining Yimin

Jining Yongfeng

Bayer

BASF

Nufarm

