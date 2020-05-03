Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A transportation management system (TMS) is a subset of supply chain management concerning transportation operations and may be part of an enterprise resource planning system.

Transportation management solutions play a crucial role in handling transportation related activities, such as moving goods from the supplier to the place of production and then to the end user. There is a high demand for an efficient transportation management system to reduce the overall delivery time, owing to the increase in global trade activites. Enterprises look forward to a system that can handle all the inbound and outbound operations of supply chain management that involves transportation management, planning and decision making, transportation execution, transport follow-up, and measurement. Transportation done via roadways, railways, airways, and seaways or in a combination of one or more of these, has to be well planned, executed, and delivered.

In 2019, the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size was US$ 2453 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6633.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 15.1% during 2021-2026.

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market is segmented into Solution type, Hardware, Services, etc.

Segment by Application, the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market is segmented into Logistics & Transport, Manufacturing, Commercial, Retail, etc.

The Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) business, the date to enter into the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market, Transportation Management Systems (TMS) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include JDA Software, Oracle Corporation, Manhattan Associates, Descartes, SAP SE, BluJay, TMW Systems, Omnitracs, ORTEC, HighJump, MercuryGate, One Network Enterprises, Precision Software, CargoSmart, Next Generation Logistics, etc.

