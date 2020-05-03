Global Tunnel and Metro Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Tunnel and Metro market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Tunnel and Metro market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Tunnel and Metro generically refers to tunnel and metro ventilation equipment. This report mainly covers ventilation fan usde in tunnel and metro ventilation.
For industry structure analysis, the Tunnel and Metro industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 49.33 % of the revenue market. Regionally Asia-Pacific is the leader in the whole Tunnel and Metro market in 2016 with a revenue of 310.44M USD.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tunnel and Metro Market
In 2019, the global Tunnel and Metro market size was US$ 475.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 658.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Tunnel and Metro Scope and Market Size
Tunnel and Metro market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tunnel and Metro market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Tunnel and Metro market is segmented into Axial Flow Fans, Jet Fans, etc.
Segment by Application, the Tunnel and Metro market is segmented into Tunnel, Metro, etc.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Tunnel and Metro market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Tunnel and Metro market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Tunnel and Metro Market Share Analysis
Tunnel and Metro market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Tunnel and Metro business, the date to enter into the Tunnel and Metro market, Tunnel and Metro product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors include Systemair, Jindun, ShangFeng, Kruger Ventilation, TLT-Turbo GmbH, Zhonglian Wind, NanFeng, Yilida, WITT & SOHN, Fläkt Woods, Howden, etc.
