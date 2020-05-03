India cites a problem with Braking Thrusters after admitting its moon lander crashed

India has eventually announced officially that the nation’s long silent Chandrayaan-2 moon lander did crash on the moon’s surface in September because it had some brakes issues.

In the latest details, about the Indi’s moon landing attempt on September 6, the government of India has unveiled that the Vikram craft landed hard on the lunar surface simply because it developed problems with its braking thrusters. Up to date, the Space Research Organization of India had said that it had only lost track with the probe.

Jitendra Singh delivered the update. He is the minister of state for the space department, in a written response aimed at the Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha is the lower house of the parliament of India. SpaceNews first reported this news.

Singh on his writing described the lander’s descent. He wrote that the craft slowed from 5,521 feet in a second, – this is equivalent to 1,683 meters per second- to a height of 479 feet per second, equivalent to 146 meters per second. He wrote that the first phase of descent acted nominally in an altitude of 30km to 7.4 km, which is equivalent to 18 miles to 4.5 miles above the surface of the moon.

He continued to say that during the second phasing of descent; the decrease in velocity was above the designed value. He added that it was due to that deviation that the initial conditions at the beginning of the fine braking phase were above the designed parameters. This resulted in a Vikram crash landing within 500 meters of the allocated landing site.

This is the first time the government of India has officially acknowledged the hard landing.

On date 10, September, after the communication loss from what currently known as moon crash, the ISRO announced they have located the Vikram Lander by the Chandrayaan -2 orbiter, but there has not been any communication yet establishing the lander.

S. Somanath who is the director of the ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Center said that one explanation on the reason why it has taken centuries for the Indian government officials to recognize the crash is that they were still on the verge of figuring out what exactly happened. Engineers were working on reconstructing the events that saw the loss of communication with the lander and the ISRO was to wait until they complete the work to make an official announcement

