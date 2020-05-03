Inmarsat to Launch GX5 Satellite on November 22, Partner Says

Inmarsat has obtained official notification from Arianespace, its launch partner, that the GX5 satellite will be launching on 22 November 2019 from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, between 2108 GMT and 2243 GMT. The Ariane 5’s mission is expected to take 34 minutes and 14 seconds, with the last step of separating the inmarsat GX5-taking place 7 seconds before the mission end.

Global Xpress (GX) is the success story of Inmarsat’s launch history, with the GX5 being the most advanced satellite owned by the worldwide mobile satellite service provider. GX has set a high bar for international mobile broadband network standards, boasting of clients from multiple sectors such as aerospace and government organizations as well as thousands of active customers in the four years of its operations. The GX5 is a significant addition to Inmarsat’s international high-speed broadband service and is expected to serve Europe and the Middle East.

The new state-of-the-art satellite, weighing 4,007 kg, packs a lot more capability than any previous GX satellite. It offers higher capacity than all the other GX satellites combined, and in addition to its faster development, being completed in two and a half years; the GX is 25% smaller. The Chief Technology Officer at the company, Peter Hadinger, said that the company is eagerly looking forward to the launch, adding that the GX5’s deployment is a vital step towards expanding the Global Xpress network while celebrating the end of an outstanding technological partnership between the affiliate companies in the project.

The GX5 is part of Inmarsat’s plans to launch eight telecommunication satellites within four years. In addition, he explained that the GX5 would offer more capacity to their clients in Europe and the Middle East and thanks to their partners Arianespace and Alenia Space; the company will offer the only worldwide mobile coverage.

The company is the only telecommunications provider with a comprehensive worldwide satellite communications range, which includes L-band and Ka-band worldwide and S-band in Europe, giving its clients a variety of solutions and unmatched scope. GX5 and the next seven new GX satellites, which are expected to be deployed over the next four years, further expand the international scope of Inmarsat as a true broadband service provider with support from its combination of partners in technology and network sectors. Inmarsat has been providing reliable and secure telecommunication services for 40 years now.

