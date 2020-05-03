Iran’s advance in space technology highlighted in a defense intelligence report

Defense Intelligence Agency issued out a new unclassified report, which sates the space program of Iran as a way to elevate the civilians of that nation and military technologies. On November 19, a report with the title ‘Iran Military Power’ was issued out as one of the DIA endeavors to let the government leaders know problems faced by United States. The report appears to be the third one in the series. Its first release was in June 2017 and later in 2019 January. (China Military Power).

The officials of Defense Intelligence briefed with reporters on November 19, stating that the main interest for the Pentagon is the progress of space rockets to perform some experiments on long-range missiles.

The officials said that they are having their eyes on their space program as they ascertain the military will use. In the report, Iran identifies the planned value of the space and counter space efficiency since the DIA does not resolve the exact percentage of the Iran military program.

Iran possesses a legal civilian space program, but according to DIA, the progress of launching space vehicles act as bed tests for the making of ICBM technologies. Largest missile forces are found in Iran in the Middle East, but the majority of the missiles are short-range weapons. Those that raise more concern to United States are the Intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The report stated that;

In 2008, Iran performed its first attempt at launching a two-stage Safir rocket, and it was successful. It has also shown out its two larger two-stage Simorgh vehicle, which launched in 2017 and 2019. Its succession came because of not placing the satellite into an orbit. The Simorgh will serve as a bed test in the making of ICTM technologies. Iran aims at making larger and well-functioning booster, and this raises concern since the overlap between ICBM and space launch vehicles technologies. Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO), whose founder is Iran and was founded in 2005, China leads the organization with the purpose of accessing space technology from other parts of the world. The space program of Iran is currently facing some technical issues, despite some improvements. The rockets of the country can only launch microsatellites low in the orbit of the earth. The satellites have shown that they are not capable of launching other satellites successfully.

