Mars 2020 rover test for Mars Terrain

The rover set aside for NASA’s Mars mission has been shifted in a Mars simulation chamber. This is to test the rover named Mars 2020 in an environment that is similar to Mar’s atmosphere. During its development, scientists and researchers stated that the rover was built to survive the longest on the terrestrial planet. Mars 2020 rover is set to search for evidence fo habitable environments the existence of microbial life on the red planet.

Scheduled for deployment in July 2020 and land in February 2021, the rover has already undergone a separation detachment test and passed without incident. With that out of the way, the rover moved on to a simulation chamber that tested its ability to survive in Mars-like conditions. The move was a shift from NASA’s high bay area inside the Space Simulator Building to their specially designed vacuum chamber. It was so meticulously planned that the rover on transit has to be moved with engineers around it and safety monitors assessing and helping in every step.

The rover is both new and old. NASA decided to utilize parts from their previous rover named Curiosity Rover with the Curiosity making up 85% of the Mars 2020 rover. Scientists wanted to keep what worked on Curiosity, which was a lot. Their main goal with this approach was to save money as designing new parts is expensive, takes time and is generally riskier.

However, 2020 features newer, more functioning instruments and gadgets significantly compared to its predecessor, like ground operating radar, an arm, and a drill, x-ray spectrometer, and an ultraviolet laser. These were fitted in before the rover was moved to its landing test area.

Based on previous tests in 2020, the rover will be lowered unto the surface of Mars using cables from a rocket-powered crane that is set to redirect its flight and crash land a considerable distance from the rovers drop site.

After testing on Mars-like terrain, the rover was moved to the JPL Spacecraft Assembly Facility to test for radiation. This would see to it that the rover will not be affected by radiation from the space environs. Radiation testing would also ensure that the rover will remain intact with no spillage and leaks while on the Red planet

Testing the 2020 rover in mars like conditions will help plan and prepare ahead of the mission. However, NASA has not given any official word about the status 2020 Mars rover mission.

