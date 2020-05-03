Missing pin blamed for abnormality of Boeing pad abort parachute. 

Boeing parachute failed to deploy during the test of abort of the CST-100 Starliner vehicle. This abnormality blames now a pin that was misplaced during the actual test. The misplacement of the pin was a flaw.

John Mulholland, Vice president, and a program manager for the commercial crew at Boeing stated that since the main parachute was an obstacle to the other three parachutes, as a result, there was a lack of a secure connection between a pilot parachute and main parachute. This finally prevented the deployment of a pilot parachute. This was the team’s assumptions.

According to the designing of the parachutes, the pilot parachute is supposed to take the first deployment and then pull out main parachute. In spite of this, the inspections founded out from the hardware’s closer photographs depict that the pin that connects the pilot and the main parachute was not correctly placed.

It is tough when linking that pin more likely when viewing since some parts of the system are covered with a protective sheath. This covering prevents abrasion. The covering gives a person a hard time to look at the pin if it’s placed well. In this case, the pin was not inserted into the loop. During the first visual check, the pin was not discovered due to the presence of a protective sheath.

This occurrence pivoted the team to make some modifications known as ‘fairly easy steps.’ The main aim of these modifications is to ensure a safe installation of those pins. In December, parachutes Starliner will launch, and the technicians have asserted that the same connections have been properly fitted on the three parachutes. They are expected to launch to International Space Station on the orbital flight test.

According to the technicians, they usually identify a problem in one area and extend it to the other areas where they believe they can have the same appropriately been.

Kathryn Lueders states that this incident did not bring about some preventive measures. It is an opportunity to come up with joint actions with Boeing, where a platform of other concerns is to focus. Mulholland added that the test showed the ability of the Starliner landing safely under the other two parachutes.

The only problem noticed was the parachute system, but other systems such as abort motors, service module separator, and heat shields are in place. Using data from other flight recorders, technicians are planning to go ahead with the test analysis as well as anthropomorphic tests inside the dummy.

