Climate change has become a major problem in the United States. Hence, Americans are looking for ways to cut down on waste and reduce carbon consumption. One of the ways has been the use of renewable energy. This has become a critical part of energy portfolios in the United States. The Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act (PURPA), has been committed to renewable energy development and supply of a sustainable energy grid. The United States now leads the entire globe in oil output, and renewable energy has grown substantially over the past several decades. Today more than one-third of the nation’s electricity comes from carbon-free sources, which includes nuclear, hydropower and other renewables. However, the law must change alongside the market whereby customers deserve to be relieved from outdated prices that become unfavorable to them.

There is a substantial improvement in the number of Turbines at DTE’s Pinnebog Wind Park. These shows improvement in electricity generation and new technologies. However, the market has changed dramatically since laws were enacted. For instance, PURPA sets fixed prices in contracts, originally intended to incentivize them in the early days of renewable technology. Hence, these prices and the requirements on utilities under PURPA make purchasing that energy very costly to customers. For example, In Michigan, Consumers Energy customers pay 30-50% over market value for PURPA energy, which totals $300 million in above-market prices over 10 years. In other areas of the country, the cost is higher. North Carolina-based Duke Energy estimates its retail customers will overpay by more than $1 billion over the next 10 years.

Utility companies have set ambitious goals for renewables in their portfolios. Michigan utilities have indicated they have enough capacity in renewables to get them through the next five to 10 years. Hence, forcing them to pay the fixed, higher prices for PURPA energy they don’t need is simply a cost that gets passed onto customers.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) proposed reforms would broadly give states more authority over the legislation. They would allow states to incorporate market pricing into the rate utilities pay developers and allow states to require energy rates, but not capacity rates, to vary during the life of the contract. The proposed reform would also determine whether some developers can qualify for contracts with utilities based on their proximity to power plants. Hence, this qualification would increase competition and lower rates for consumers.

