NASA Chief Tours University of North Dakota

While on tour around the US, Jim Bridenstine, NASA’s administrator, made a stop at the University of North Dakota to inspect the campus’ spacesuits and to host a town hall meeting for the students. The meeting was streamed live, with Bridenstine’s visit to the university being the first from a NASA head since Dan Goldin who retired in 2001.

The space department at the university was started after Buzz Aldrin, one of the Apollo 11 astronauts, visited the school in the early 1980s and worked with the then dean of aerospace studies, John D. Odegard, to help start a space education program. The program entails research on pressurized spacesuits and simulated missions on other planets.

Senator Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. attended and the duo toured the NASA-supported facilities at the university such as the spacesuit factory. Bridenstine highly praised the university, naming it a center that does well above average and does great things for NASA and the country especially in spacesuit research, which he called ‘second to none’. He added that the work at the university will be of great value to the Artemis moon program and other future programs.

Under the leadership of Pablo de León, the head of the Human Spaceflight Laboratory on the campus, UND presented two suits ready for missions to the mars or the moon: the NDX-1 and the NDX-2. The suits are fully pressurized and can be attached and worn from outside the spacecraft, minimizing the entry of dust and other materials into the spaceship, which was a huge challenge for the Apollo program.

The NDX-1 has already undergone testing severally, including at the university’s Inflatable Lunar/Mars Habitat while the NDX-2 is still being tested at their labs. The Inflatable Lunar-Mars Analog Habitat is a facility that supports simulated space missions such as spacewalks and small rover missions. Bridenstine said that the experiments are ‘only system of its kind in the nation on a university campus,’ adding that the experiments at the university will help NASA learn how to prepare for and work in missions outside our world.

The NASA chief, appointed in April 2018, is under a tight schedule to execute a manned mission to the moon by 2024. The agency had an earlier target of 2028 which was later adjusted by the executive branch. NASA is currently working on the Lunar Gateway space station among other projects to facilitate the mission.

