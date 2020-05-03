New Earthquake Sequence Observed in Ridgecrest Earthquake

A recent investigation of Southern California’s earthquakes, the most significant sequence in two decades, is providing new proof that earthquakes can happen in a more complicated fashion than previously assumed. The study was done by geophysicists from two Pasadena-based companies, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech. The survey records sequences of ruptures within interconnected faults, with the fractures triggering other new faults. According to a publication in the journal Science, the series of raptures added the strain on nearby significant faults.

The sequence shook the majority of California though the shaking was felt most active near Ridgecrest, a town 190 kilometers north of Los Angeles. The Ridgecrest earthquake started on July 4, 2019, with a magnitude of 6.4 foreshocks followed the next day by a 7.1 magnitude main shock. The two were preceded with more than 100,000 aftershocks. It involved around 20 previously unknown smaller faults which broke at right angles to one another, creating a young, geometrically complex geological zone. According to assistant geophysics professor at Caltech Zachary Ross, the phenomenon is a rare occurrence and totally unlike the standard models describing rock friction. The earthquake sequence became one of the best-documented in history, he added.

Ross, who is also the lead author of the journal Science, created the automated computerized analysis of the seismographic data. His system detected the significant number of aftershocks for each precise location while meanwhile, the team from JPL worked on data obtained from international satellites, the Sentinel-1A/B of the European Space Agency, and the ALOS-2 of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The multiple types of scientific equipment in use highlights the event’s complexity. The radar satellites were used to map fault ruptures that occurred on the surface, showing the extent of the surface deformation spreading out 100 kilometers in all directions from the rupture. The seismometers monitored the seismic waves resulting from the earthquake.

Together, the data from the satellites and the seismographs show a very complex earthquake sequence with a surprising number of never before experienced in earlier models, remarked Eric Fielding, co-author at JPL. The data enabled the scientists to create a model of how the earthquake occurred on and below the surface. Many aftershocks have been previously attributed to one long fault, such as the 1300-kilometer San Andreas, a perception that is gradually shifting. The Ridgecrest sequence ended a few kilometers from the 300-kilometer Garlock fault, though the strain caused by the earthquake caused it to slip by 2 centimeters at the surface in a process called fault creep.

[wp-rss-aggregator]