New Risk Factor for Land Slides in Rice Growing Regions revealed by NASA’s Map

In the devastating earthquake that occurred in 2018 in the city of Palu, residents experienced intense shaking of the ground beneath that turned solid earth into a landslide of flowing mud and debris. With the inclusion of the mudslide, the earthquake’s death toll and economic effect increased. A recent look into its likely cause shows a new factor that had not been taken into account. The flooding of the adjacent rice fields that contributes to mudslides

In light of recent events, scientific research has shown that solid liquefaction, takes place when a major earthquake tears through soft, moist and loose soil. This results in loss of friction holding together dirt particles. The moist soil loses its rigidity and it begins to flow downslope like thick sludge. With it takes buildings as their foundations are ripped out from the rest of the structure, cars get sucked into the thick flow of mud while underground water and sewer networks come up to ground level

In the case of Palu, it was reported before that tsunamis were the biggest catastrophe with an estimated 2000 casualties. However, recent light revealed that landslides and soil liquefaction caused am many fatalities as the disastrous ocean waves. Soil liquefaction mostly took place in flat terrain that sport wet, sandy, silty ground like coast plains

Scientists figured that flat areas were a precursor due to a low seated water table to be shallow. However, it was noted that landslides occurred along a particular line. The region used the wet method of rice farming, which meant the underlying fields become flooded at a point to ensure rice grows. Over time, the natural water table rises to be just under the ground surface level and provides adequate soaking of the ground with moisture

In 1913 the Gumbasa aqueduct was completed to reduce the risk of starvation by providing the local farmers with a consistent supply of water. As a directive, only the farms based on the flat are irrigated and no hilly farm received irrigation water as the water is not pumped uphill. Farmers under the aqueduct undertake the planting of wet rice at one stage in the rice growth cycle, in which fields are overflowing. Throughout tropical Asia, this prevailing form of rice cultivation is used. It raises the water table over time to just below the surface which poses a potential liquefaction risk. However, further downhill, farmers cultivate cocoa palms that need less water and do not raise the water table.

.

