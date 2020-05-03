New Soyuz Seats to Pack a Hefty Budget for NASA 

NASA has embarked on a project to purchase more seats for the Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

The Soyouz has been the primary transit means for astronauts in the International Space Station from 2011, just after NASA terminated its space shuttle fleet program. NASA expects independent US craft to step up and has been inspiring the development of these vehicles through the Commercial Crew Program.

However, the task has taken more time than originally planned. In 2014 SpaceX and Boeing received 2.6 billion and 4.2 billion respectively from NASA as an incentive to complete their Crew Dragon and CST-100 Starliner capsules. The agency executives confirmed the need for the capsules to be ready come 2018

Of the two capsule projects, Space X managed to successfully launch an unscrewed pilot mission to the International Space Station in March 2019 their vehicle, however, sustained damage at a later test of its SuperDraco escape engines, pushing back their timeline significantly. The Boeing CST-100 Starliner is set to fly its pilot mission to the orbiting space lab

Due to a scrambling of timeline dates, NASA revealed that it is reevaluating its timeline and will possibly give an update soon enough. The agency had also been set back by reassigning of Bill Gerstenmaier, who was the associate administrator for human explorations and operations. NASA will be needing a new replacement for Bill soon enough

However, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk announced to CNN that the Dragon Crew would be ready for launch by early January 2019. This was made during his annual SpaceX public update on September 28th.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine is seemingly not convinced of this claim, citing that the agency is yet to but more Soyuz seats in 2020 which cost $85million each. Bridenstine also doubts the credibility of SpaceX’s abort system that is yet to be fully rested by NASA

The remarks sparked a series of responses from both Bridenstone and Musk, with Musk seeming to be feared more toward meeting deadlines and Bridenstine being focussed on the viability of the project. This set of a back and forth between the two leaders in space exploration that finally ended with Bridenstine stating his admiration for SpaceX CEO Elon Musk saying that Musk was “an amazing person”

Bridenstine updated his Twitter with a post stating that he talked to Musk on phone and booked a visit to SpaceX in Hawthorne

