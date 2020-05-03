Online Casino Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Application, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Updated and niche market research report on “Global Online Casino Market” with detailed Research and Forecast by 2023 is made available by Analytical Research Cognizance.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Online Casino Market By Type of Game (Slots, Table Games, Card Games, Poker, Others), By Device (Desktops and Laptops, Mobile and Tablets), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada , United Kingdom, Italy, India, China).

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

According to Analytics research cognizance report “Global Online Casino Market – By Game Type (Poker, Slots, Table Games, Card Games, Others), By Device (Desktops and Laptops, Mobiles & Tablets) – Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.02 % during 2018 – 2023.

The market of online casino witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period on the heels of rising internet population and smartphone penetration along with rising disposable incomes. Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global online casino market in 2017. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of European region include supporting policy and regulations coupled with high number of online gamers

The report titled, “Global Online Casino Market – By Game Type (Poker, Slots, Table Games, Card Games, Others), By Device (Desktops and Laptops, Mobiles & Tablets) – Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Online Casino Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global online casino. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry dynamics for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Online Casino Market – Sizing, Growth and Forecast

Segment Analysis – Slot Games, Poker, Table Games, Card Games, Others

By Device Analysis – Laptops and Desktops, Mobiles and Tablets

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Online Casino Market – Sizing, Growth and Forecast

Segment Analysis – Slot Games, Poker, Table Games, Card Games, Others

By Device Analysis – Laptops and Desktops, Mobiles and Tablets

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia

Online Casino Market – Sizing, Growth and Forecast

Segment Analysis – Slot Games, Poker, Table Games, Card Games, Others

By Device Analysis – Laptops and Desktops, Mobiles and Tablets

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – Bettson AB, 888 Holdings PLC, The Stars Group, GVC Holdings PLC, NetEnt, PaddyPower Betfair, Kindred, William Hill

