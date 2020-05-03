Patient Lifting Equipment Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Analysis during 2019-2026|With CAGR More than 12.70 %
Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 2.70 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 12.70 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. A Patient lift and sling is an assistive device that will help a caregiver, transfer a patient with limited mobility, from the bed to a chair and back. Patient lifts are operated either by hydraulic-manual pumping or are electric motor. Increasing global geriatric & bariatric populations, the high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, and the implementation of regulations ensuring the safety of healthcare personnel during manual lifting has led the adoption of Patient Lifting Equipment across the forecast period. However, lack of Training Provided to Caregivers for the Efficient Operation of Patient Handling Equipment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Patient Lifting Equipment market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world with more than 37% revenue share owing to various factors such as increasing geriatric population in the US & Canada, the growth of the North American home healthcare industry, and the growing patient volume in nursing homes & elderly care facilities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Arjo (Sweden)
Hill-Rom (US)
Invacare (US)
Handicare (Sweden)
Guldmann (US)
DJO Global
GF Health Products
Joerns Healthcare
Medline Industries
Prism Medical UK
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Ceiling/Overhead Lift
Stair Lift
Mobile/Floor Lift
Sit to Stand Lift
Bath & Pool Lift
Lifting Slings
Accessories
By End-User:
Hospital
Home Care
Elderly Care Facility
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
