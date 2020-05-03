Portable Sound Level Meter Market Size, Share, 2019 Emerging-Trends, Services, Applications, Technological-Advancements, Scope, Growth-Analysis, Key-Players, Business-Opportunities & Forecast-2024
Sound level meter or sound meter is an instrument that measures sound pressure level, commonly used in noise pollution studies for the quantification of different kinds of noise, especially for industrial, environmental and aircraft noise.
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Portable Sound Level Meter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Portable Sound Level Meter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Bruel & Kaer
Cirrus
3M
Norsonic
RION
SVANTEK
Casella
NTi
Larson Davis
ONO SOKKI
Pulsar
Testo
HIOKI
TES
ACO
Aihua
Hongsheng
Smart Sensor
BSWA
UNI-T
Landtek
CEM
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Ordinary Sound Level Meter
Precision Sound Level Meter
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Factories and Enterprises
Environmental and Protection
Transportation Industry
Scientific Research Field
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Portable Sound Level Meter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Portable Sound Level Meter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Portable Sound Level Meter in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Portable Sound Level Meter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Portable Sound Level Meter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Portable Sound Level Meter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Portable Sound Level Meter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Portable Sound Level Meter Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Portable Sound Level Meter Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Portable Sound Level Meter by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Portable Sound Level Meter by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Portable Sound Level Meter by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Portable Sound Level Meter by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Portable Sound Level Meter by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Portable Sound Level Meter Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Portable Sound Level Meter Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Portable Sound Level Meter Market Forecast (2019-2024)
