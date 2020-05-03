Precision Guided Munition Market Size, Share, 2019 Emerging-Trends, Services, Applications, Technological-Advancements, Scope, Growth-Analysis, Key-Players, Business-Opportunities & Forecast-2024
Precision guided munitions refer to ammunition with high direct probability of using precision guidance technology.
Scope of the Report:
The global Precision Guided Munition market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Precision Guided Munition.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Precision Guided Munition market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Precision Guided Munition market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Lockheed Martin Corporation
BAE Systems
Raytheon
Northrop Grumman
Elbit Systems
Saab AB
General Dynamics
Israel Aerospace Industries
Rheinmetall AG
LIG Nex1
NORINCO
Bharat Dynamics
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Tactical Missiles
Guided Rockets
Guided Ammunition
Loitering Munition
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Infrared
Semi-active lasers
Radar homing
Global Positioning System (GPS)
Inertial Navigation System
Anti-radiation
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Precision Guided Munition Market Overview
Chapter Two: Company Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Precision Guided Munition Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Precision Guided Munition Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Precision Guided Munition Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Precision Guided Munition Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Precision Guided Munition Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Precision Guided Munition Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Precision Guided Munition by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Precision Guided Munition Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Precision Guided Munition Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Precision Guided Munition Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
