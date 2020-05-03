Preliminary design view passed by WFIRST

WASHINGTON- A telescope belonging to NASA recently finished a significant review of another relevant statement, and it is still progressing; mission officials state that despite its financial problems.

On November 1, NASA declared that the Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST) endured its preliminary design review (PDR), a huge milestone in the creation of the observatory based in space. The overall PDR happened after the same reviews in the previous months of different components of the spaceship.

NASA did not do much in publicizing the finishing of the PDR, generally seen as a significant step ahead for any spaceship mission. The project posted a single tweet on November 1talking about the finalizing of the review, but still no official press releasing or other relevant statements about it. By the difference, the PDR finishing for WFIRST’s telescope, one member of the overall spaceship took credit its own releasing in August.

Michael New who is the assistant associate administrator for science in the science mission directorate of NASA, talked to the National Academies Space Studies Board during its fall meeting held on November 6. He said that WFIRST passed the review “with flying colors.” He continued to say that the job converting 2.4-meter primary mirror of the telescope that NASA got from another government agency (National Reconnaissance Office) was doing good than expected.

WFIRST low profile as captured in a budgetary tug of war between the congress and the white house. The fiscal year 2020 budget request by the administration sought no financing for WFIRST, and concluded that funding was required for the James Webb Space Telescope. In the fiscal year 2019, the Whitehouse did not generally finance WFIRST, but the Congress contributed $312 million for the project in its last spending bill.

The Senate together with the House has proceeded to finance WFIRST in their coming fiscal year 2020 footing bills but on different levels. The significant of the House offered $510.7 million for WFIRST, as the bill of the Senate provided $445.7 million. The director of NASA’s astrophysics division, Paul Hertz, said that in either of the case, they would continue and be successful with WFIRST. He said this during the Astrophysics Advisory Committee of the agency in October 29.

Paul Hertz stated that the lower financing in the bill of the Senate would expect NASA to lengthen out the program, although this would delay its 2025-planned launch, in case of any adjustments in the plans, might require a change in the launch date.

