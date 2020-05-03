Renewable Energy Not to Phase Out Fossil Fuel Structures 

In places such as California, a recent movement to ban natural gas in new homes is reducing the carbon footprint, which could help address climate change. The policy, however, is not an option and will indeed have significant unintended consequences of not reducing emissions while hurting consumers and the trustworthiness of the grid.

Although electric houses will make a difference, they fight climate change only dramatically if electricity is produced through renewable energy alone. The time of the day is an essential consideration for us to use energy. Home insulation, hot water, and cooking can be powered, but people do not often use it because renewable energy is not accessible on the grid. The failure could lead to even more use of natural gas and coal-fired plants

Many consumers already know that they have improved performance, such as gas-powered equipment, HVAC, and water heaters. However, there needs to be a solution that will significantly contribute and still enable people to keep their gas stoves. Green power will improve the use of renewable energy for citizens and fight climate change–and without them, we can’t become carbon neutral. Such natural gasses are easily kept in the pipes and also provide a more efficient and robust way to supply renewable energy than using the power grid alone.

A lot of excess electricity is now being processed for further use in batteries. Yet batteries can never be the most natural solution to grid storage, so clean energy is used. Renewable electricity can be transformed into hydrogen, which can be deposited in current pipes and Storage Sites. Throughout Europe, Canada, and the Netherlands, this energy storage system is now being developed and used at large.

With this more straightforward approach, renewable energies can be stored in gasses like hydrogen gas without carbon, which can then power the same low emission power plants that are in use today or fuel cell stations with zero emissions.

Yet it’s a wonder why this approach is not getting more attention. This is partly because of those who want the gas pipeline network to collapse. Countrywide activists make the argument that these pipelines will transport natural gas as long as the U.S. does have pipes. Nevertheless, this is uninspired, shortsighted, and just not real. Fossil fuels will not be included in our future energy. This does not imply, though, that we should not have a pipeline network. There will be a need to store and transport carbon-free products in this pipeline network.

