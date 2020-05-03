Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch In The Near Future

Not so long ago, investment in clean and alternative energy technologies was viewed as a wildcard in uncharted territory. However, this view is rapidly evolving in favour of renewable energy with more and more investors investing in the sector with high returns and a high potential for growth. Fossil fuels are headed for a downward incline, contrasted with their sleeker counterparts.

The favorite standard in the field of renewable energy, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN), has already surpassed its equivalent in fossil fuel, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLE), with YTD returns of 33.4% and 3.7% respectively. This is not a shocking phenomenon bearing in mind the growing number of companies, most notably Amazon and Apple, which are making significant investments into sustainable, clean energy. The year has been a big one for the renewable energy industry, marking the milestone of being the most prominent energy source in the US. Renewable energy supplies 23% of the US’ energy requirements, in comparison to 20% produced from coal.

At least ten companies have already declared their 100% de-carbonization objectives for the current year. Analysts indicate that wind and solar power have already matched the output of traditional power generated from fossil fuels. Independent local electricity grids known as microgrids are growing to provide more effective coverage as compared to conventional methods. Deloitte says that a new phase of growth, driven by the increased demand for customers, innovation and cost competition, is about to take place in the clean energy sector. In the course of the past ten years, an estimated $2.7 trillion has been invested in renewable energy, an expenditure that far outshines that on fossil fuels, a trend that is bound to progress further soon.

The top three renewable energy companies with high-performing stocks are:

a. Wind + Solar: NextEra Energy Inc.

NextExtra Energy is a renewable energy company based in Florida and currently supplies power to about 5 million homes in the region. It has a market cap of $114.0B, the largest utility in the country by market cap, and YTD share returns of 34.1%.

b. Biofuels: Cosan S.A.

The company is a biofuels conglomerate operating in the UK and South America. The company is focusing on bioethanol technologies aside from its other projects. It has a market cap of $3.8B and YTD share returns of 97.2%.

c. Solar: JinkoSolar Holdings Co.

The Shanghai-based company is the largest PV module producer worldwide, producing about 12.8% of all global production. JinkoSolar Holdings has a market cap of $768.54 million, and YTD share returns of 85.8%.

