Renewable Juneau Invests in Free Pumps for Locals

The non-profit organization Renewable Juneau is nearing its’ first round of grants for zero-emission home heating systems before the end of the year. Using donations collected since June 28, 2019, the project, named Juneau Carbon Offset, is aimed at reducing the impact of greenhouse gases while reducing the expenditure on heating bills.

To get the heat pump installed, one has to fill a form available at their site. Applicants have to produce information such as tax and income verification documents, oil, and electricity usage history, homeownership documents among others, said Andy Romanoff, a board member at Renewable Juneau, adding that this produces an enormous amount of paperwork to sift through. One of the requirements to qualify is that the household income is below 80% of the median. The Carbon Offset website is the primary source of funding which so far, averaging a few thousand dollars, mostly comes from local residents. The organization also relies on volunteers for their staffing needs.

Ben Nestler, one of the applicants for the new heating system, said that he is very interested in getting the pump at his residence to cut down on power consumption while reducing the carbon footprint of the house. The owner of a pet grooming service from home, Ben’s house was made in the 1970s with an oil-burning furnace that pumps heated water around the house. At a cost of close to $4,300 a year, Ben’s had to get an upgrade.

He recently upscaled the house’s insulation and also got an air-source pump provided by Renewable Juneau. For him, the project should ideally save up to 70% of his housing bill, with the only disadvantage being the initial cost of the system. He had already saved up to buy the air-source pump but after seeing the story that Renewable Juneau was looking to install the pumps, he applied for a position. Ben is currently waiting for a reply about whether he will be approved or not.

The company plans to step up marketing in local businesses and the tourism industry in the coming winter. Geared up to attract new donors, their website is now ready for touring citizens as well as individual businesses. Renewable Juneau aims at providing 100 homes with the heat pump system, moving the city a step closer to achieving its target of 80% renewable energy by 2045. In theory, the move could put local oil suppliers out of business, although that hasn’t been experienced yet.

