On November 11, the NASA team is ready for a rare observation event called a transit. During this event Mercury, the innermost planet will pass directly in front of the sun for a few hours. This event takes place about thirteen times in a century.

During this event, the path of mercury will take it right across the centre of the sun’s disc, where it will last for about five and a half hours. As for those observing from the eastern side of the US, the transit starts immediately after the sun has raised meaning they have an opportunity to view the whole thing. For the viewers on the central and western part of the US, the transit starts before the sunrise, that there is plenty of time left when the sun climbs up the sky for one to have a view before the exit of mercury.

During this event, people should keep in mind that it is hazardous to look directly at the sun without proper protection. This can lead to permanent damage to the eyes. The viewers are encouraged to have a pair of eclipse shades during this vent, as they are okay to view directly at the sun. Since mercury is very small and impossible to observe with normal glasses, magnification shades are required. Other instruments like telescope fitted with a sun filter, solar projection boxes and sun funnels are used. Also, solar dynamics observatory spacecraft of NASA will share real-time images during the transit event.

It is until 2049 when the next mercury transit will again be seen in the US, so those living in the states are advised to make an effort of catching this unique celestial event. One may also want to check out a frequent transit, which dims, and brighten regularly. It is called demon star or Algol. Algol is a combination of two stars that orbit each other. It is located in the constellation Perseus. They are oriented in a near edge in that the smaller star passes in front of the larger one, whereby the brighter one causes the other to dim for ten hours at a time.

To observe the eclipses of Algol, one has to look for the date and time of a minimum prediction and may start to find like an hour or two before that actual time. One has to observe after every half an hour with the use of binoculars. Algol slowly brightens back to its normal state in a few hours. Algol appears to be bright like its neighbouring star Almash during its normal brightness. It then dims to brightness of its neighbour known as Gorgonea Tertia.

