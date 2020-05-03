South Africa beefs up space weather expertise

According to Washington news, it is believed that South Africa space agencie have existed for eight years and wants to attempt an essential challenge in the technology of satellites: understanding space weather.

Space weather is explained as a suit of phenomena that is caused by the highly charged plasma spewing out by sun and flying across solar system as it interacts with the atmosphere of the earth and its magnetic fields. Due to the phenomenon scientists are currently, developing techniques that will help monitor and predict space weather since such events interrupt with satellites in the orbit and grids of power on the surface of the earth. South African space agency wants to be part of this and its neighbors.

Lee-Ann McKinnell, the managing director for space science of South African national space agency (SANSA), told the space.com that the growth of space weather in the world was becoming hazardous with the systems of technology. She went ahead and added that many African countries yearn to be part of this solution, but most of them end up missing simple steps in between because of leapfrogging.

South Africa has not been affected by the impacts of space weather as far as it is concerned. There were two incidents where a satellite fell silently and burned out a power transformer. This is believed to have been caused by the space weather. Currently, the sun is at very low in its activities cycle of eleven years making it relatively quiet. South Africa is predicted to be at a higher risk as compared to the recent peak when the sun hits the next cycle of its activity.

McKinnell said that they are preparing as a country and space agency at large to experience the impact from space weather when the next solar peaks by 2024 she adds that south African systems of technology have been increasing in the last ten years.

Many space projects for weather only focus on instruments that orbit but South Africa comes in with its unique techniques of monitoring networks. The techniques include detecting the change of satellite signal as they move around the atmosphere as well as those which measure the impacts caused in the field of geomagnetism. South Africa wants to expand throughout since it has been rated to be useful when it comes to measuring the space from the ground, with the help of distributed networks of instruments.

McKinnell urges South Africa and the neighboring countries to build their monitoring capacity instead of relying on satellites of other countries.

