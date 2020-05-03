‘Spacewear’ for the Space Tourist Flights is unveiled by Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic and Under Armour got to unveil a new line of the spacesuits for the future tourist of Space on the SpaceShipTwo. This is when the Space plane by the Virgin Galactic starts their flights by the year 2020. This gear does include footwear, a base spacesuit, a training suit as well as a limited edition of astronaut jacket. Sir Richard Branson, who is the founder of Virgin Galactic was able to unveil Spacewear line with what this company was able to bill as ‘zero gravity’ catwalk, iFly indoor skydiving venue on October 16, where this team of flying dancers was able to perform aerial ballet in suits to be able to show off their flexibility. During the finale, Branson was able to walk out wearing the new Spacewear.

The spacesuits are part of iconography of first space age; the visual impressions of the human spaceflight and what the astronauts wear are quite inextricably linked. Branson went on to say that he loved the way that the Spacewear looked and feels. In addition, he said that he loved the fact that next time he will be wearing it, he will be on his way to space. Virgin Galactic went on and revealed these new spacesuits during the event. This company does also webcasts the event to six hundred passengers who have been able to sign up for the trip to space as well as its employees across the United States and those who are in London.

Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Officer, George Whitesides went on to say that it is a day to remember for the company as they are getting closer to passenger flights to Space. Sir Richard founded Virgin Galactic in the year 2004 to be able to offer numerous private spaceflights on what this company bills to be the first commercial spaceline. Under this plan, SpaceShipTwo is going to launch 8 people, 6 passengers as well as two pilots on the suborbital spaceflights which will be able to reach at least fifty miles up, that FAA has been able to recognize as Space as well as return back to earth. You may be wondering how much a ticket is going to cost? Well, the ticket cost is approximated to be $250,000 for every seat but this cost may increase in the near future. SpaceShipTwo vehicle has been designed to get launched from the mid-air, with the massive WhiteKnightTwo plane hauling spacecraft into position. This launch system is a great evolution of the WhiteKnight/SpaceShipOne system which has been built by the Scaled Composites, that won $10 million Ansari X Prize. The prize was won for the commercial suborbital flight that are reusable in the year 2004.

