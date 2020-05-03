Students Research On Alternative Nuclear Plant Coolant

Students at Fort Lewis College are researching how best to work with liquid sodium, a metal that could be useful in the development of nuclear plants in the future. The silvery metal in the molten state can be used as a coolant for nuclear reactors.

According to Billy Nollet, an engineering professor, and thermal hydrolysis scientist, a potential benefit of the metal is reducing the period in which radioactive waste is dangerous-from thousands of years to a few hundred and hence solving a significant problem facing the nuclear industry. Should the program address the spent-fuel problem, he says, a considerable opportunity to make use of the cleanest energy source would open up.

Public views of the nuclear power industry were dealt a powerful blow in 2011 following an accident in Fukushima. The station’s power supply system, as well as cooling facilities for three reactors, were crippled by a tsunami, a potential catastrophe that fortunately had no deaths reported.

In defense of nuclear power, Nollet said that historically, the production of energy using other sources such as coal have resulted in more deaths than in nuclear power production. Furthermore, nuclear power runs despite weather conditions to unlike solar and wind power and also does not produce greenhouse gases. Historically, US power plants have used liquid sodium as a coolant in place of water-based systems though their use died out after the deaths or retirement of professionals managing sodium-cooled reactors. There is a need for new research into the system, Nollet commented, in order to have sufficient expertise to run similar plants.

The students at Fort Lewis working on the research with Nollet do not use nuclear materials in their research but concentrate their research on understanding liquid sodium’s properties. He notes that one of the challenges faced in the study is that the equipment used in the review cannot, or touched as the sodium passes through the system. The students are working on finding out the velocity of the liquid metal as well as how it corrodes surfaces.

According to sources at the university, the program has obtained funds from the Office of Nuclear Energy at the Department of Energy and Nuclear Energy University Program. To date, around 30 students have worked at the project with Nollet, five of which proceeded to study at research schools all over the country, such as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, pursuing doctorate degrees. The Argonne National Laboratory, run by the Department of energy, has also picked some students from the program to further ongoing research at the institute.

