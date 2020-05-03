TESLA Paves Way into Chinese EV Market

With the recent rush for electric vehicles ensuing, it is no wonder that the world is being taken by storm. With the wholly rush for electric vehicles, it is only a matter of time before thy take over the world. At the forefront of this electric-vehicle rush in China. The country is the fastest-growing EV economy outwitting countries like Germany’s Mercedes and Italian Lamborghini. However, there is an American company that gives China a run for its money, Tesla.

On Tuesday, China saw the emergence of the Tesla Model 3 rolling out from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 close to Shanghai. These are the first Chinese-built Teslas. The rollout came ten months after Tesla first started building its Shanghai Gigafactory

Tesla cars were previously available in Western countries until a year ago when the tech giant announced plans to expand to China. On Tuesdayin the unveiling was covered and posted on a popular news channel on YouTube. In the video, the reporter shows his excitement at being the first Chinese citizen to drive a Tesla car. In the video, he remarks on the similarities between the American sedan cars and Chinese made sedans with the difference being a rear badging not found on the Model 3’s

He, however, noted that Tesla model 3 cars have better auto-piloting with Chinese ones having a fleshed-out version of the software. The reporter further states that getting the factory and the car made in such a short period on time was a manufacturing miracle

Tesla is the only fully owned and operated US Car Company serving in the border of the Communist country-for now, on the Chinese market. For other automaking companies to enter the market, Ford, GM and others, have been forced to’ partner’ with local Chinese automakers; the full independence of tesla is unparalleled and shows its dominance and reception in China. It will go down in business history as to how Musk pulled it all off, including working within the truly tight schedule of constructing the fully operational giant factory building.

While it’s doubtful that Tesla would replicate the feat in Germany in less than one year and under the same budget as it happened in China, it would encourage German giants to step up and start developing some real competitive cars. Once Tesla has taken up residence giant automotive the company promises to deliver tens of years’ worth of concepts and assures those big things are yet to come. However, until then, we can only wait and see.

