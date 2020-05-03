Video Collaboration as a Service Market Size, Share, Trends, Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shares Report on “Video Collaboration as a Service Market” which provides the Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value, and Market Shares for each Company. The Report will assist Reader with better Understanding and Decision Making.

The Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market was valued at USD 4 Billion in the year 2018. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% during 2019-2024, owing to increase in applications of video conferencing solutions among end users such as healthcare organizations, educational institutions and public sectors. Video conferencing has gained huge popularity and adoption among enterprises as a form of business communication.

Scope of the Report

The video conferencing solutions help organizations to achieve desired goals by discussing the strategies and providing trainings over video conferences to enhance the business output. Introduction of web-based technology with fewer complications by the IT sector is further anticipated to propel the market significantly in near future. Further, surging investment towards innovative products, rising consumer demand, declining manufacturing cost, growing number of outlets and increasing research & development by leading service providers is also expected to augment the market growth.

A comprehensive research report published by ARC in August 2019 aims to present the analysis of Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market. The report presents the analysis of Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market by Technology Type (Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing) and by Usage Type (Meetings, Webinars, Trainings). The Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Germany, China, India) for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Scope of the Report

Global Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Technology Type -Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing

Analysis by Usage Type -Meetings, Webinars, Trainings

Competitive Landscape Market Share Analysis

Regional Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Technology Type -Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing

Analysis by Usage Type -Meetings, Webinars, Trainings

Country Analysis Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market by Value – United States, Germany, China, India (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Technology Type -Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing

Analysis by Usage Type -Meetings, Webinars, Trainings

Other Report Highlights

Strategic Recommendations

Market Dynamics Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Company Analysis Zoom Video Communications, Inc, Cisco WebEx, LogMein, Inc, BlueJeans Network, Intercall

