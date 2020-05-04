(2019-2025): Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Share, Current Trends, Opportunities| Top Players: Baowu Group, NSSMC, AK Steel, ThyssenKrupp

The report offers a brilliant, complete research study of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market. It takes into account market competition, segmentation, geographical expansion, regional growth, market size, and other factors that are important from a market expert’s point of view. Market players and stakeholders can use the information and data provided in the report to get sound understanding of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market and the industry as well. Market figures such as BPS, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price are accurately calculated with the use of advanced and reliable tools and sources. All of the leading companies included in the report are profiled, keeping in view their recent developments, business strategies, market growth, market share, and other key factors.

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2019-2025) assessed based on how the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Top Players of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market are Studied: Baowu Group, NSSMC, AK Steel, ThyssenKrupp, NLMK Group, JFE Steel, Posco, ArcelorMittal, Ansteel, Shougang, Stalprodukt S.A., Cogent (Tata Steel), ATI

Segmentation by Type: Conventional, High Magnetic Strength, Domain Refinement

Segmentation by Application: Transformer, Power Generator, Electric Motor, Other

Critical questions addressed by the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?

Which region will lead the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market in terms of growth?

What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?

What are the upcoming applications?

How will the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market develop in the mid to long term?

Research Methodology

Our research methodology comprises three steps. The first step focuses on exhaustive primary and secondary researches, where we collect information and data on the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market, the parent market, and the peer market. We then connect with industry experts across the value chain to validate our market sizing estimations, findings, and assumptions. The next step involves estimating the complete market size with the help of bottom-up and top-down approaches. The last step is about the estimation of the market size of all of the segments and sub-segments using data triangulation and market breakup procedures.

Primary Sources

Our primary sources include but are not limited to key executives from important companies and organizations and top-level executives such as innovation and technology directors, marketing directors, VPs, and CEOs. We collect information and data from the supply as well as demand side of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market.

Secondary Sources

As part of our secondary research, we gather key insights and information from company investor reports, annual earnings reports, press releases, government and company databases, directories, articles from recognized authors, certified journals and publications, white papers, investor presentation reports, and various other sources.

Table of Contents

1 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Overview

1.1 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Overview

1.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Conventional

1.2.2 High Magnetic Strength

1.2.3 Domain Refinement

1.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Baowu Group

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Baowu Group Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 NSSMC

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 NSSMC Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 AK Steel

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 AK Steel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 ThyssenKrupp

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 ThyssenKrupp Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 NLMK Group

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 NLMK Group Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 JFE Steel

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 JFE Steel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Posco

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Posco Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 ArcelorMittal

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 ArcelorMittal Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Ansteel

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Ansteel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Shougang

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Shougang Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Stalprodukt S.A.

3.12 Cogent (Tata Steel)

3.13 ATI

4 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Application/End Users

5.1 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Segment by Application

5.1.1 Transformer

5.1.2 Power Generator

5.1.3 Electric Motor

5.1.4 Other

5.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Forecast

6.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Conventional Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 High Magnetic Strength Gowth Forecast

6.4 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Forecast in Transformer

6.4.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Forecast in Power Generator

7 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

