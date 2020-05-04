Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2023

Antimicrobial nanocoatings comprise a modern advance in preventive healthcare. Owing to the relatively recent realization of the potential of nanotechnology, the antimicrobial nanocoatings market has risen rapidly in the last few years. Antimicrobial nanocoatings are used in several applications in the modern world, due to growing recognition of their superior antimicrobial properties and ease of use.

The report tracks the development of the global antimicrobial nanocoatings market through the historical review period, examines its present dynamics, and presents studied predictions for the market’s growth in the forecast period. The report takes into account the wide range of applications in which antimicrobial nanocoatings are used and provides present and forecast data for each segment of the global antimicrobial nanocoatings market. The various product types available in the antimicrobial nanocoatings market, their various applications, and the various regions in which they are used are all studied in the report to give market players a comprehensive overview of the global antimicrobial nanocoatings market.

The competitive dynamics of the global antimicrobial nanocoatings market are also analyzed in the report, with Porter’s five forces analysis shedding light on the relative power of various entities in the market, market attractiveness analysis revealing how conducive to investment the antimicrobial nanocoatings market’s segments are, and profiles of key players helping explain the competitive hierarchy of the global market.

Overview of the global antimicrobial nanocoatings market

Antimicrobial nanocoatings were first successfully used on a large scale by the U.S. navy, which found that nanocoatings were hugely successful in preventing the growth of algae and marine slime. These nanocoatings were nanoparticle coatings, i.e. nanoparticles were mixed with the paints and coatings used on the ships. In contrast, nano layer coatings are rising in demand due to their growing application in healthcare and consumer electronic devices.

Unlike nanoparticle coatings, nano layer coatings consist of several nano-scale layers of antimicrobial coatings. This technology has emerged in response to the discovery that antibiotic-resistant strains of various microbial pathogens have emerged in the last few decades. As a result, eradicating them through nanocoatings is not feasible, which has led to the innovation of coatings that physically prevent the entry of microbes. Nano layer coatings achieve this without becoming an eyesore or practical inconvenience. Thus, the application of nanocoatings in consumer electronics and healthcare devices is rising.

General use surgical equipment, toilet seats, and wound dressing materials are among the largest end users of antimicrobial nanocoatings in the healthcare sector. The most used materials in nanocoatings are silver and zinc, due to the excellent barrier properties they offer against multiple microbes.

Regionally, the global antimicrobial nanocoatings market is dominated by developed regions such as the U.S., Western Europe, and Australia. This is due to easier availability of advanced nanocoatings in these countries, as a result of their advanced healthcare R&D scenario.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Major players in the global antimicrobial nanocoatings market profiled in the report include 3M Healthcare, Toto USA, Smith and Nephew plc, Blue Nano Inc., and Nanocare Tech. Competitive profiles of these players are presented in the report for the benefit of both new and established market players.

