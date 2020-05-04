Beam Splitter Market: Growth Opportunities & Technology Developments by 2026

Beam splitters are the optical devices that are used to split the incident light into the two separate beams. Additionally, the beam splitters are also used to in the reverse order to merge or combine the two different beams. A beam splitter transmits the part of the light incident light and reflects the rest of the light in an unequal ratio. Beam splitters are classified based on their construction as cube beam splitter, plate beam splitter and variable beam splitter. Cube beam splitters bypasses beam displacement with 0° angle of incidence with coated surface in between two right angle prisms. Plate beamsplitters consist of a flat thin glass pate that has coating on the first substrate. Most of the beamsplitters are designed to have an angle of incidence of 45°.

Beam splitter divides the beam light by power, wavelength or polarization that reflects the portion through 90° and transmits the rest of the light. The selection of the beam splitter depends on the light combination of the beam displacement and power handling for the required application. Beam splitters are generally manufactured and design for handling the maximum power. The coatings of the most of the beam splitters are polarization sensitive. When the source’s polarization state varies with the time as in case of the randomly polarized lasers, the transmission of the beamsplitters also varies with the time.

The major driver that drives the beam splitter market are the ease of integration with 0°angle of incidence and the increasing use of the projection systems that are based on the reflective light. The other factors that drive the beam splitter market are no beam shift for the cube type of beamsplitters, light weight, easy manufacturing in large sizes, and others. The major restraining factor that restricts the growth of the beam splitter market is the alignment of the 45° angle of incident. It is difficult for the beam splitter or it takes more time alignment time to set the beam splitter at 45° angel of incident. However, the growing applications of the beam splitters and advanced technologies developed by the manufacturers are expected to boost the beam splitter market.

The global beam splitter market is segmented into type, coating type, application, and geography. Based on type, the beam splitter market is segmented into plate beam splitter, cube beam splitter, and variable beam splitter. In terms of coating type, the beam splitters can perform functions such as intensity, wavelength, and polarization. On the basis of application, the global beam splitter market is segmented into laser system, optical interferometry, fluorescence, biomedical instrumentation and others. Geographically, global beam splitter market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America is expected to be the leading market for the beam splitter market in terms of revenue in the coming years. This is due to the already developed technology advancement in the North America. Asia Pacific region is anticipated as an emerging market for the beam splitter due to the emerging economies such as China, India and Japan.

Some of the key players operating in the global beam splitter market are Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics (P) Ltd., Optics Balzers AG, Thorlabs Inc., Eksma Optics, Newport Corporation, Ophir Optronics, Holo/Or Ltd., Dynasil Corporation, Motion X Corporation and among others.

