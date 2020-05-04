Buchu Oil Market is Prognosticated to Grab a Massive Chuck of Demand

Buchu essential oil is derived from the Agothosma betulina it is from the Rutaceae family. Buchu oil has a very strong scent of black current. Buchu is an aromatic shrub with modest wrinkled leaves. The different types of chemical components of Buchu oil are -pulegone, iso-pulegone, diosphenol, 4-diosphenol, iso-menthone and menthone. The oil from Buchu leaves is derived by distillation process from the dried leaves. Buchu is grown in the mountains of the cape province of Africa. The oil extracted from the buchu shrub is has a very strong smell due to which it is often used as an insect repellent. The essential oil derived from Buchu is poisonous in nature and are not used in aromatherapy.

Buchu Oil Market: Segmentation

The Buchu oil market can be segmented on the basis of Type and Application.

On the basis of type Buchu oil market is segmented as Round leaf Buchu (Agothosma Betulina or Barosma Betulina) and Oval Leaf Buchu or True Buchu (Agothosma Crenulata or Barosma Crenulata)

It is used for a variety of applications such as Antiseptic, Anti-Rheumatic & Anti-Arthritic, Carminative, Digestive, Diuretic, Insecticide, Massage oil, Sunscreen and others. The others segment consists of (ingredient for weight loss and Anti-inflammatory)

Buchu Oil Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The Buchu oil market is currently experiencing a growth in demand due to factors such as its use as an ingredient in the off the shelf herbal preparations (diuretic preparations). The major factors driving the growth of the market are its ability to cure urinary tract ailments and other health issues such as prostatitis and urethritis prophylaxis. The European and African markets are the largest contributors to the growth of the Buchu oil market. Growth in increased use of Buchu oil in regions like North America and Asia pacific is also expected to boost the growth of the overall Buchu oil market.

Buchu oil Market: Regional Outlook

In North America, the trend in the essential oil industry and the usage of Buchu oil as a massage oil or as a medicinal ingredient acts as a major factor in fuelling the growth Buchu oil market, as the North America and Latin America is a very potential market for Buchu. In Asia Pacific, China is the biggest market for Buchu as the imports and exports of Buchu were greatly affected by China’s macroeconomic conditions. Apart from China, India and Japan are also expected to contribute to the growth of the Buchu oil market. In Middle East and Africa, Buchu oil is mostly used as an herbal medicinal product and the Buchu oil market is expected to have a very slow growth in the forecast period. In Europe, the Buchu oil market is expected to grow steadily despite declining economies.

Buchu oil Market: Key Players

SigmaAldrich

Piquet Buchu

GrassRoots Group

Skimmelberg (Pty) Ltd.

Phoenix Aromas.

Others

